Playing For All The Marbles

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Farmington softball team celebrated State 5A tournament victories at Harrison against Magnolia (5-4) Thursday, Paragould (7-0) Friday, and De Queen (8-3) Saturday, to advance into the 2018 State 5A championship game to be played this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Benton High School.

FARMINGTON -- Appearing in its last Class 5A state softball tournament for the forseeable future, Farmington wants to win it all.