Prairie Grove High Ranked No. 4 In State

Prairie Grove High School moved from the seventh best public high school in the state to No. 4, according to the latest rankings of public high schools by U.S. News & World Report. The three schools above Prairie Grove on the annual list published by U.S. News are charter schools. Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville is ranked No. 1. Estem Public Charter in Little Rock is No. 2, and Lisa Academy North High Charter in Sherwood comes in at No. 3.

