Prairie Grove Hires New Assistant Superintendent
CANDIDATE IS LEAVING 27-YEAR CAREER IN SPRINGDALE
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The new assistant superintendent for Prairie Grove School District is a "win" for the school, according to Allen Williams, superintendent. In a special meeting last week, Prairie Grove School Board voted to hire Springdale High School Principal Pete Joenks as the district's new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.
