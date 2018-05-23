City Council Approves Bids For Drainage, New Bridge
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council last week accepted a low bid of more than $250,000 for drainage improvements in the Southwinds and Rainsong subdivisions.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.