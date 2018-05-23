Farmington Graduates 161 Seniors

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington graduates salute the Flag of the United States of America while the Crimson Select Ensemble and the Farmington High School band perform the National Anthem during graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- The Farmington Class of 2018 culminated their high school education with graduation ceremonies held on Tuesday, May 15, at Cardinal Arena for 161 graduates.