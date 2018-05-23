Hot Day, Great Day

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Baylie Lanier and Anthony Johnson walk to their seats during the processional for Prairie Grove's 2018 graduation ceremony. Prairie Grove High Band played "Pomp and Circumstance" for the procession and Prairie Grove High Choir sang the National Anthem and Prairie Grove Alma Mater.

PRAIRIE GROVE --High school is about "discovering or developing the beauty in each other," Ben Beason, president of the Prairie Grove Class of 2018, told his fellow seniors, standing before them on a hot afternoon at Tiger Stadium.