Hot Day, Great Day

PRAIRIE GROVE HIGH GRADUATES 132

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Baylie Lanier and Anthony Johnson walk to their seats during the processional for Prairie Grove's 2018 graduation ceremony. Prairie Grove High Band played "Pomp and Circumstance" for the procession and Prairie Grove High Choir sang the National Anthem and Prairie Grove Alma Mater.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Baylie Lanier and Anthony Johnson walk to their seats during the processional for Prairie Grove's 2018 graduation ceremony. Prairie Grove High Band played "Pomp and Circumstance" for the procession and Prairie Grove High Choir sang the National Anthem and Prairie Grove Alma Mater.

PRAIRIE GROVE --High school is about "discovering or developing the beauty in each other," Ben Beason, president of the Prairie Grove Class of 2018, told his fellow seniors, standing before them on a hot afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.