Lady Cardinals Push Greenbrier To Limit

FARMINGTON BRINGS HOME STATE RUNNER-UP TROPHY

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington head coach Randy Osnes and assistant Steve Morgan with volunteer assistant Kelby Osborn talk to the softball team in the aftermath of a 3-2 loss to Greenbrier in Saturday's 5A State championship game played at the Benton Sports Complex in Benton. The Lady Cardinals finished as State Runner-Up and won the 5A West District Conference tournament while compiling a 27-5 record.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington head coach Randy Osnes and assistant Steve Morgan with volunteer assistant Kelby Osborn talk to the softball team in the aftermath of a 3-2 loss to Greenbrier in Saturday's 5A State championship game played at the Benton Sports Complex in Benton. The Lady Cardinals finished as State Runner-Up and won the 5A West District Conference tournament while compiling a 27-5 record.

BENTON -- Farmington pushed Greenbrier to the limit, but couldn't quite get over the hump in Saturday's 3-2 loss in the 5A State softball championship.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.