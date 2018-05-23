Lady Cardinals Push Greenbrier To Limit
FARMINGTON BRINGS HOME STATE RUNNER-UP TROPHY
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
BENTON -- Farmington pushed Greenbrier to the limit, but couldn't quite get over the hump in Saturday's 3-2 loss in the 5A State softball championship.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.