Prairie Grove Joins Main Street Arkansas
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Prairie Grove will join Main Street Arkansas, a network of cities seeking to revitalize their historic downtown areas, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon by the Main Street Arkansas office.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.