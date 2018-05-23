Silver Medalists
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Submitted photo — Prairie Grove's second-place 4x800 relay team: Audrey Doering, Larisha Crawford, Alyssa LeDuc and Bekah Bostian came home with silver medals from the State 4A Track and Field Meet held May 1 at Pocahontas. Their time was 10:30.04.
