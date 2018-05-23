Team Chemistry Powers Lady Cardinals To Second

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER The Farmington High School softball team finished as State Runner-Up, following a 3-2 loss to Greenbrier in Saturday's 5A State championship game played at the Benton Sports Complex in Benton. The Lady Cardinals coached by Randy Osnes, Steve Morgan and volunteer assistant Kelby Osborn won the 5A West District Conference tournament and finished 27-5.

BENTON -- Disappointment couldn't be hidden when Greenbrier recorded a third out leaving two Farmington runners stranded in a 3-2 loss in Saturday's State 5A softball championship game.