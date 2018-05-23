We Mourn
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
DAVID GOTTSCHALK NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE The patriotic-themed mural, "We Mourn," is visible as Cheryle Prince-Porter continues to paint last week on the window of the Quick-a-Way convenience store in Lincoln. Prince-Porter is painting six patriotic-themed murals on store front windows for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday.
