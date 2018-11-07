City Fires Farmington Ballpark Manager
WILSON FACING THEFT CHARGE OUT OF GREENLAND
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington's ballpark manager was fired Oct. 26 after city officials were notified by Greenland Police Department that a warrant had been issued for her arrest on a felony theft charge, according to Mayor Ernie Penn.
