Farmington Closes Holland Field Era: 1950-2018

By Lynn Kutter and Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These three Farmington football coaches represent 34 years of football seasons at Allen Holland Field in Farmington. Bryan Law, left, served as coach 1999-2003, Allen Holland from 1969-1991 and Jay Holland from 1992-1998. Farmington varsity football played its last home game at Holland Field on Friday night.
FARMINGTON -- Friday marked the end of an era as Farmington football played its final varsity game at Allen Holland Field.

