Farmington Handles Berryville

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington volleyball players celebrate an ace during a 4-set win over Berryville on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals never allowed a talented Berryville team to come close in two games while taking a four set, 25-15, 24-26, 25-9, 25-21, conference victory Tuesday, Sept. 18.