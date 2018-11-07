Farmington Handles Berryville
LADY CARDINALS’ QUICK HITTING KEEPS BOBCATS OFF BALANCE
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals never allowed a talented Berryville team to come close in two games while taking a four set, 25-15, 24-26, 25-9, 25-21, conference victory Tuesday, Sept. 18.
