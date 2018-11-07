Lincoln Football History

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln defenders (from left): linebacker Tyler Cummings (No. 20), linebacker Johnny Yang (No. 21), and cornerback Patrick Haynes (No. 1), prepare to come off the field following a successful fourth-down stand on the road at Malvern. The Wolves beat the Leopards, 41-21, with opportunistic defensive plays on Nov. 22, 2018, Lincoln's last playoff win. On Friday, Lincoln has opportunity to update its playoff portfolio playing on the road at Hamburg. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
November 4, 1994 -- Lincoln defeats Prairie Grove 14-0 during the second year of Danny Abshier's tenure as Prairie Grove head coach in week ten.
