Lincoln Sophomores Carry Chip

Westside Eagle Observer RANDY MOLL Lincoln senior quarterback Caleb Lloyd attempts to connect with a receiver during play in Pioneer Stadium against Gentry High School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Lincoln won 38-13. The Wolves take on Hamburg in a road playoff game this Friday at 7 p.m.

LINCOLN -- Disappointing losses after holding leads in junior high at home on new turf last year to Gravette (28-26), Shiloh Christian (16-15) and Prairie Grove (14-13) motivate Lincoln's sophomore class.