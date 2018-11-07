Lincoln Sophomores Carry Chip
TEAM ACHIEVES GOAL OF STATE PLAYOFFS
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
LINCOLN -- Disappointing losses after holding leads in junior high at home on new turf last year to Gravette (28-26), Shiloh Christian (16-15) and Prairie Grove (14-13) motivate Lincoln's sophomore class.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.