Lincoln Sophomores Carry Chip

TEAM ACHIEVES GOAL OF STATE PLAYOFFS

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Print item

Westside Eagle Observer RANDY MOLL Lincoln senior quarterback Caleb Lloyd attempts to connect with a receiver during play in Pioneer Stadium against Gentry High School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Lincoln won 38-13. The Wolves take on Hamburg in a road playoff game this Friday at 7 p.m.
Zoom

Westside Eagle Observer RANDY MOLL Lincoln senior quarterback Caleb Lloyd attempts to connect with a receiver during play in Pioneer Stadium against Gentry High School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Lincoln won 38-13. The Wolves take on Hamburg in a road playoff game this Friday at 7 p.m.

LINCOLN -- Disappointing losses after holding leads in junior high at home on new turf last year to Gravette (28-26), Shiloh Christian (16-15) and Prairie Grove (14-13) motivate Lincoln's sophomore class.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.