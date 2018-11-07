Lincoln Staff Present Annual School Report
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
LINCOLN -- The goals of Lincoln Consolidated School District are to provide "5 Star Customer Service" for students, staff and the community, according to the district's Annual Report to the Public.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.