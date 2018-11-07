Shiloh Fends Off Junior Tigers To Retain Conference Crown

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove wingback Landon Semrad makes a diving attempt to catch a pass. Semrad recorded six catches for 42 yards converting key first downs, but the junior Tigers were defeated, 21-14, by Shiloh Christian in the 4A-1 Junior High football conference championship on Thursday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove fought back from a 21-0 deficit taking the game into the final 34 seconds before Shiloh Christian claimed the 4A-1 Junior High football conference championship, 21-14, Thursday.

