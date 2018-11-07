Undefeated Cardinal Seventh Grade
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Coach Si Hornbeck took over coaching Farmington's seventh grade football team for 2018 and led the team to an undefeated season.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.