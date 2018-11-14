Following are unofficial results from the Nov. 6 general election and special sales tax elections in Lincoln and Prairie Grove. The Washington County Election Commission will meet 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the county courthouse to certify the results.
FARMINGTON
City Council Ward 4, Position 1
Shelly Parsley - 1,374 (66.09 percent)
Philip Miley - 705 (33.91 percent)
Total - 2,079
LINCOLN
Mayor
Jason Davis - 112 (21.05 percent)
Doug Hutchens - 301 (56.58 percent)
Chris Porter - 119 (22.37 percent)
Total - 532
.75 Percent Sales Tax
For - 229 (42.17 percent)
Against - 314 (57.83 percent)
Total - 543
PRAIRIE GROVE
Mayor
Sonny Hudson - 1,154 (61.35 percent)
J.G. Ward - 727 (38.65 percent)
Total - 1,881
City Council Ward 3, Position 1
Rochelle Hyler-Caswell - 788 (44.47 percent)
Doug Stumbaugh - 984 (55.53 percent)
Total - 1,772
.50 Percent Sales Tax
For - 1,259 (65.50 percent)
Against - 663 (34.50 percent)
Total - 1,922
SOURCE: WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION
