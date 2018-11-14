Following are unofficial results from the Nov. 6 general election and special sales tax elections in Lincoln and Prairie Grove. The Washington County Election Commission will meet 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the county courthouse to certify the results.

FARMINGTON

City Council Ward 4, Position 1

Shelly Parsley - 1,374 (66.09 percent)

Philip Miley - 705 (33.91 percent)

Total - 2,079

LINCOLN

Mayor

Jason Davis - 112 (21.05 percent)

Doug Hutchens - 301 (56.58 percent)

Chris Porter - 119 (22.37 percent)

Total - 532

.75 Percent Sales Tax

For - 229 (42.17 percent)

Against - 314 (57.83 percent)

Total - 543

PRAIRIE GROVE

Mayor

Sonny Hudson - 1,154 (61.35 percent)

J.G. Ward - 727 (38.65 percent)

Total - 1,881

City Council Ward 3, Position 1

Rochelle Hyler-Caswell - 788 (44.47 percent)

Doug Stumbaugh - 984 (55.53 percent)

Total - 1,772

.50 Percent Sales Tax

For - 1,259 (65.50 percent)

Against - 663 (34.50 percent)

Total - 1,922

SOURCE: WASHINGTON COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

General News on 11/14/2018