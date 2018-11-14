Flag: Kokensparger

Jackie Cheatham

Jackie Cheatham, 78, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at his home.

He was born April 7, 1940, in Lincoln the son of Earl Elven and Della Mae (Snodgrass) Cheatham. He retired from the Arkansas State Highway Department after 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Ida Mae Choate, Louetta Cheatham, Mary Cheatham, Francis Baer and Helen Fritch; four brothers, Elven, Clyde, Vol and J.F. Cheatham.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Linda Cheatham; three daughters, Judy Thompson and husband Russell, their children Amber Baxley and Scott Konopasek, their daughter, Kaitlynn, Josh Thompson and wife Cassie, their children Sydney, Farron, Chandler and Pryor, Heath Thompson and wife Ashley; Shannon Prater and husband Corey, their son Garrett and Donna Schork and husband Mike and their sons Caleb and Connor; two sisters, Pauline Batson and husband Jack and Flossie Bequette; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Sugar Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Sugar Hill Cemetery, 21053 Sugar Hill Road, Lincoln, AR 72744.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Cecil Denver Kokensparger

Cecil Denver Kokensparger of Farmington, Ark., died Oct. 20, 2018.

He was born in 1932 in Zanesville, Ohio. He was a friend to many. He graduated from Zanesville High School and John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He taught mathematics, history, drama and English at Farmington High School for 34 years, retiring in 1990. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of Farmington Senior Center.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Danny Carl Tyree

Danny Carl Tyree, 65, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born June 17, 1953, in Prairie Grove, the son of Lester and Mary Lou (Ruby) Tyree.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife Marilaine Tyree; two sons, Jeremy Tyree and wife Melissa of Austin, Texas, and William Nathan Tyree and wife Megan of Fayetteville; his mother, Mary Lou Tyree of Prairie Grove; one brother, Randy Tyree and wife Bonita of Prairie Grove; and three grandchildren, Molly, Meredith and Kade.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements

Obits on 11/14/2018