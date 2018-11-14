PRAIRIE GROVE

Robert Tew, 58, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 27 in connection with third degree domestic battery.

Stevi Shelby, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 27 in connection with DWI.

Alfred Taylor, 73, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 27 in connection with public intoxication.

Ismael Saenz, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Oct. 28 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Ronald Thames, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Oct. 29 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Juvenile boy, 12, of Prairie Grove was cited Oct. 29 in connection with a minor in possession of alcohol.

Mitchell Whitcomb, 37, of Rogers, was arrested Oct. 28 in connection with driving on suspended driver's license for DWI, improper passing.

Misty Small, 46, of Westville, Okla., was cited Nov. 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Crystal Moore, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited Nov. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kyle Kiser, 34, was arrested Nov. 11 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Amanda Campbell, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Syvia Holmes, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Andrew Patton, 24, of Prairie Grove, was cited Nov. 7 in connection with animal confinement violation.

FARMINGTON

Katie Honeycutt, 33, of Morrilton, was arrested Nov. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Vanessa Smith, 50, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jose Almanza, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 4 in connection with DWI, driver's license required, improper lane change.

Alicia Cruz, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Bonham, 51, of Rogers, was arrested Nov. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Barton, 32, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dawn Taylor, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

