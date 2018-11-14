Whether you're a sports enthusiast or a nature lover, you are likely going to be taking full advantage of the great fall weather by getting outdoors this season. Before heading out, consider the following tips to make the most of your time.

Get a Head Start

Heading afar for your outdoor trek? Remember that leaf peepers, weekend warriors and day trippers are all going to be out on those same roads with you, so get a good early morning start to take full advantage of the waning daylight hours. Depending on the length of your journey, you may want to pack some food and beverages for the car to avoid stops and get to your destination sooner.

Gear Up

Durable, water-resistant wearable tech can help you make the most of your experiences. Check out options like the outdoor watches from the Casio PRO TREK series. The latest addition, the WSD-F20A, features an activity tracker, compass, altimeter and more, and is powered by the Wear OS by Google operating system. Tap into low-power GPS and full-color maps with navigation even when you're offline. Maps downloaded ahead of time can be accessed from anywhere to guide you on your adventures, supporting a wide range of outdoor and water activities, even in areas without cellular service. Featured apps include popular outdoor and sports apps such as ViewRanger, Hole19, Fishbrain, as well as MyRadar, helping you track weather for better planning.

Treat it Like a Workout

Remember that active time spent outdoors is like any other workout. Hydration is key, as is a proper warm up and cool down. Be sure to do a dynamic stretch routine before getting started and long static stretches before climbing back in the car. Stay fueled and encourage muscle repair with easy-to-pack foods that are nutritious, protein-rich and easy to digest, particularly if you plan to engage in any rigorous activity.

Don't let fall pass you by without getting outdoors to enjoy the season. A few simple strategies can help you make more of your time.

