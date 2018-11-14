FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 26 at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Thanksgiving Food Drive

Prairie Grove Public Library is partnering with LIFE Ministries to help fill Thanksgiving boxes for families in need of Thanksgiving dinners. Anyone who would like to help is asked to drop off nonperishable items at the library, Magnolia Coffee House or Fat Rolls Bakery before Nov. 14. Items needed are boxed instant mash potatoes, canned cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin pie filling, canned green beans, canned corn, packaged brown and serve rolls.

