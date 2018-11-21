PHOTOS LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Thank you notes from Lincoln students decorated the tables for the Lincoln Bright Futures Thanksgiving banquet.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Bright Futures program celebrates each year with a Thanksgiving banquet to show its appreciation for everyone who helped students throughout the year.

The core values of Lincoln Bright Futures are to pull the school and community together and make sure Lincoln students receive the best education possible, said Jana Claybrook, executive master teacher for Lincoln schools and a member of the Bright Futures advisory board.

"If any obstacles stand in their way, we meet those obstacles," Claybrook said, addressing people at the banquet representing Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Area Kiwanis Club, the school, churches and the community.

The banquet was held in the community room at the school district's administration office and featured a traditional Thanksgiving meal: turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green bean casserole, rolls, cranberry sauce and several varieties of pies.

The Bright Futures program allows volunteers to give "time, talent and treasures" to help Lincoln kids, Claybrook said.

A video presentation showed all the ways Bright Futures has been active the past year. Bright Futures did not start all these programs or activities but it has provided a place for groups to come together under one umbrella.

The school year opened with a free pool party at Prairie Grove Aquatic Center. About 160 Lincoln children enjoyed swimming, as well as hot dogs and activities.

Lincoln Bright Futures helps to sponsor the annual Back to School Bonanza. This year the Bonanza served 148 Lincoln students and 89 families.

The Happy Hearts program provides Christmas gifts for needy children each year. For 2017, the program helped 305 children from 110 families in Lincoln. Each child receives two outfits, shoes, socks, underwear, hygiene products, a coat, hat and an age-appropriate toy or game.

Other programs to help students include sock drives, underwear drives, snackpacks for children to take home and a lunch buddy mentoring program for elementary and middle school students.

The underwear drive, for example, brought in about 750 pieces of underwear for girls and boys. Lincoln and Prairie Grove schools held a competition to see which could bring in the most. Lincoln won with 416.

Essentials Outreach is held every third Saturday and people can pick up laundry detergent, soap, shaving cream and other essential items.

One new program this year is called Laundry Love and one night a month, the program is helping families with the costs to wash their clothes at the local laundromat.

Part of the focus of the program, Claybrook said, is to encourage students to give back to the community. Several high school groups volunteered at the Back to School Bonanza, including FFA, volleyball and basketball players, Key Club and members of FBLA.

Lincoln High students serve on Washington County Team Leadership and they have a Little Free Pantry outside Lincoln Public Library. This pantry provides non-perishable food items and personal hygiene items for those in need.

Carrie Provence, chairwoman of Bright Futures Advisory Board, said Bright Futures USA is now encouraging Lincoln's group to take the next step to find out about some of the underlying needs of children in the community.

Lincoln school officials say attendance has been a big issue this year for all ages and Provence said the advisory board will be discussing ways to tackle this issue in the future.

"How do we get kids and parents to value an education and get kids to want to come to school," Provence said. "This next step will be a lot more difficult than just providing new shoes."

Lincoln joined the national Bright Futures organization based out of Joplin, Mo., in May 2015. Since then, Lincoln has met many needs, such as giving out socks and shoes, providing clothes, beds, furniture and meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas and weekends.

Many times needs are placed on the Lincoln Bright Futures Facebook page and within hours, most of these needs are met.

The Bright Futures' motto is to give students a "hand up, not a handout."

