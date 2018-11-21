MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Lexie Madewell nailed this 3-pointer over Huntsville's Kendra Poor during the season-opener won by the Lady Tigers on the road, 48-39, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

HUNTSVILLE -- Sometimes the play of the game becomes a blip on the radar, a moment lost in the blur of fourth quarter girls basketball action.

Such was the case as Prairie Grove won at Huntsville, 48-39, Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Game On Line

Huntsville diligently worked the post and senior Kara Drewyor scored three unanswered points for the Lady Eagles including a free throw and 10-foot jumper, whittling Prairie Grove's lead to a razor-thin margin of one point, 38-37, with two minutes to go.

Prairie Grove senior Emily Grant asserted herself, driving and drawing the eighth team foul against Huntsville. Her second free throw rimmed out and the Lady Eagles nearly took advantage but Madisyn Thomas' trey that would have put Huntsville ahead bounced out at the 1:30 mark.

Defensive Stand

Grant rebounded and Prairie Grove ran 38 seconds off forcing Huntsville to foul. Larisha Crawford sank both pushing the Lady Tiger lead to four, at 41-37. On the ensuing possession Grant made the play of the game, calmly holding her ground guarding the front of the basket as a Huntsville player drove through traffic coming right at her.

Grant's posture forced the issue and Huntsville committed a crucial turnover with Grant stealing a pass in the paint.

"She was helping the helper and being where she was supposed to be," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud. "She was right there to get a steal. That's what we teach, that's what we try to practice all the time is be in your right spot. You never know when the ball's going to come there. If you're in the right spot, you're going to make the other player have to make a play. We always want the other team to have to make a play. There's going to be times that teams are going to be more athletic than you and better than you and going to step up and make a play; but we don't want to give them any play. We want to have to make them earn the play."

Made Free Throws

Grant was fouled putting Prairie Grove in the double-bonus with 40.1 seconds showing. She and Crawford combined to make 6-of-6 foul shots in the final seconds to extend the lead and seal the game.

"They didn't miss in the double-bonus," Froud said. "We've been working on that, doing a little pressure free throws throughout the whole year."

Executing the fundamentals against one of the most-tradition-rich programs in the state proved noteworthy.

"It's going to be a roller-coaster ride this year I think," Froud said. "But I like the girls, I love them. They play hard, so that's all as a coach you can ask for."

Ice Cold Start

Grant contributed 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals to the winning effort, which saw the Lady Tigers only score 4 points in the first period.

"I was worried about the first quarter there if we was ever going to score to break the barrier over the rim and we did," Froud said. "After that we just kind of got in the flow. I think the more we play the more this team will get accustomed to each other and better things we can do."

Tight Game

As shaky as the offense was in the first quarter that didn't come from a lack of enthusiasm. Prairie Grove's defense kept them in the game and limited Huntsville to three points in the second quarter allowing the Lady Tigers to claim a 17-13 halftime lead. The margin was 31-28 still in Prairie Grove's favor entering the fourth and final quarter.

"I saw a lot of things we can work on, but the effort, they were playing hard and doing the things we needed to do and we made free throws down the end," Froud said. "We were 11-for-14 in the fourth quarter so that's when you win the ballgame. Emily Grant, Larisha Crawford, Jasmine Wynos stepped up there and made some free throws when it mattered."

Clutch Shots

Lexie Madewell hit a pair of jump shots, the first a 3-pointer from the top-of-the-key to give the Lady Tigers some breathing room with a 36-30 cushion in the first two minutes of the fourth.

"In the fourth quarter she had five straight points there that gave us a little umph and gave us a little bit bigger lead," Froud said. "We were able to make free throws and make some plays."

Huntsville's 6-foot junior Josie Sisk stuck a turnaround jumper and made a layup on a Lady Eagle high-low play, but in between those buckets Wynos created a turnover by coming over the shoulder to contest an entry pass causing Sisk to lose the ball out-of-bounds.

At the other end, Wynos sank both ends of the 1-and-1 keeping the lead at six before Huntsville's 5-0 mini run set the stage for Grant's heroics.

Prairie Grove 48, Huntsville 39

Prairie Grove^4^13^14^17 -- 48

Huntsville^10^3^15^11 -- 39

Prairie Grove (1-0, 0-0): Emily Grant 6-15 6-8 20, Larisha Crawford 3-10 6-7 12, Lexie Madewell 2-8 2-2 7, Jasmine Wynos 1-3 3-4 5, Jordan Sugg 2-8 0-0 4, Kaylee Elder 0-4 0-0 0, Mariah Halbert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-49 17-21 48.

Huntsville (0-1, 0-0): Dezeray Sulffridge 4 1-2 12, Josie Sisk 4 1-2 9, Madisyn Thomas 2 2-2 8, Kara Drewer 2 1-3 5, Kendra Poor 2 1-2 5. Totals 14-29 6-11 39.

3-point goals -- Prairie Grove 3-18 (Grant 2-5, Madewell 1-5, Halbert 0-1, Crawford 0-2, Elder 0-2, Sugg 0-3). Huntsville 5 (Sulffridge 3, Thomas 2).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 17 (Grant 6), Huntsville 26. Assists -- Prairie Grove 6 (Wynos 2), Huntsville 10. Steals -- Prairie Grove 12 (Elder 3, Grant 3, Madewell 3), Huntsville 3. Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 5.

Fouls -- Prairie Grove 5, Huntsville 15.

Sports on 11/21/2018