FILE PHOTO Prairie Grove will have its second Christmas parade this year at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8. Other community events in western Washington County also are on the December calendar.

Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln communities will celebrate the Christmas season with events and activities open to the community. Make plans to attend one or more and get in the holiday spirit.

Farmington

The 14th annual Farmington Kiwanis Christmas Parade will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, with tree lighting to immediately follow in the grassy area next to Farmington Public Library. Santa Claus will be at the tree lighting for photos and to visit with children.

The parade starts at Folsom Elementary on Grace Lane and travels east on Main Street. The route then goes along Saratoga Way, crosses over Southwinds and continues onto Cimarron Way in front of the Farmington Post Office and the Library. From there, the parade crosses Main Street onto Rheas Mill Road and ends in the parking lot of Farmington Junior High School (the former high school building).

Prairie Grove

The city's second Christmas Parade, hosted by 2nd Saturday Trades Day, will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.

Businesses, civic groups, churches, clubs, school groups, or anyone who loves a parade is encouraged to get out your Christmas lights, plan to enter a float or parade entry and help light up downtown with fun.

Lincoln

Christmas on the Square will be 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. The annual community event includes a free Christmas dinner, goodie bags, Santa Claus, pony rides and hay rides.

It is sponsored by the city of Lincoln and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce. Dinner is provided by the city and Tyson Foods.

General News on 11/21/2018