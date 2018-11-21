One of the most sought after football cards of the seventies was that of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, who earned six Pro Bowl honors during his 11-year career.

On Friday, President Donald J. Trump presented Staubach, baseball legend George Herman "Babe" Ruth, NFL Hall-of-Fame defensive tackle Alan Page, entertainer Elvis Presley, late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, confirmed unanimously in 1986; retiring Senator Orrin Hatch, one of the longest serving Senators in American history, having represented Utah for more than 41 years; and Miriam Adelson, whom Trump describes as "a committed doctor, philanthropist, and humanitarian."

Each recipient was not without merit having distinguished themselves to receive the Nation's highest civilian honor, which, according to a Nov. 10 Whitehouse press release, may be awarded by the President to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Staubach may be the most revered among those honored.

Chris Miner attended Texas Tech and writes a tribute to Staubach, "In general, the kids I grew up with are a good bunch. Work hard, stable marriages, law abiding, etc..." on a social media post, adding, "Don't think for a second that there isn't some correlation between that and the fact that we grew up idolizing this man."

Susan von Suskil, of Houston, whose husband was three years behind Staubach at the Naval Academy, calls Staubach, "One of the truly good men," writing on social media she's never heard one bad thing, not one, ever about Staubach, adding, "Very few people can go through life in the public eye and have that said about them."

Staubach won the Heisman trophy playing quarterback for the U.S. Naval Academy. He volunteered and was deployed serving in a war-time duty station at Vietnam. Dallas head coach Tom Landry spent a 10th round draft choice on Staubach in 1964 believing in an investment that would pay dividends once Staubach's four-year commitment to naval service was complete.

Staubach embodied the type of athlete Landry sought out. He was self-disciplined, coachable and not prone to involvement in off-the-field drama.

Staubach's exploits were portrayed in the 32-page comic book "Tom Landry and the Dallas Cowboys," published in 1973 highlighting Dallas' 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI on Jan. 16, 1972.

The success of the story adaptation by artist Al Hartley and writer Billy Zeoli transformed those, who had never seen Staubach play in a stadium or on TV, into fans.

Staubach's popularity grew with television showing Cowboys' games every Sunday in distant regions like Montana without a specific NFL market. Staubach led the Cowboys into five Super Bowls winning two as the franchise became known as "America's Team" during the 1970s.

President Trump noted, "His exceptional talent earned Roger a place in both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Trump commended Staubach's business endeavors as a champion for many charitable causes, including the United Way of America, the Children's Scholarship Fund, and Allies in Service, an organization devoted to supporting service members, veterans, and their spouses.

"Roger and Marianne, his wife of 53 years, have generously supported thousands of Americans in need, including students, military families and our truly great veterans," Trump said. "Roger, you inspire Americans across the country to work hard, dream big, and always push on to victory."

