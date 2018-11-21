MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Two adjustable hospital beds are part of a "hands-on" training classroom for Farmington Career Academies students taking Advanced Health. A dummy dubbed "Frankie" occupies the bed on the left. During its Nov. 12 meeting, Farmington School Board approved pursuing a program called 'Future Health Providers Lab," sponsored by Mid-South Orthropedics of Little Rock, for a cadaver lab.

FARMINGTON -- At the recommendation of school Superintendent Bryan Law, Farmington School Board gave its OK last week for the high school to pursue a program that uses cadavers to help students learn about the human body.

The proposal first came up at the board's October meeting. Law introduced the idea but wanted to give board members a month to think about it. He said the high school is interested in applying for a science program called Future Health Care Providers Lab that involves the study of cadavers.

Clayton Williams, assistant high school principal, described two ways the Future Health Care Providers Lab works. In the first scenario, a doctor would perform an arthroscopic knee surgery on a cadaver, perhaps on-stage in the Performing Arts Center for a large group of students seated in the auditorium observing the live procedure on a screen.

Following the large group setting, a smaller group of 50 students or less would be able to work up close with the cadaver during a lab. In this setting, Williams said, students would have the opportunity to look and touch body parts, such as ligaments and tendons.

The program is sponsored by Mid-South Orthopedics of Little Rock, which according to Williams, "is a company whose goal is to help surgeons treat their patients better."

Northwest Technical Institute instructor Ellen Tidwell reviewed the proposed program at the October board meeting, giving details about a presentation she attended. As a Health Care pathways teacher, Tidwell said she has learned how little 16- and 17-year-olds know about the human body.

She said the cadavers used in the program are not a full body. What students view are body parts. Cadavers used for the program are portions of a body that's been dissected.

"It's shoulder to the hands or a knee," Tidwell said, adding, "It's no faces, no trunk, no things you think 'what am I going to do about that?' It's all strictly limbs."

One aspect she said she liked about the program was during the surgery presentation the doctor said, "This was somebody who gave their body as a gift."

No photos are allowed and students cannot have their cell phones with them, Tidwell said.

Williams said having the program would provide students the opportunity to decide if they want to pursue this type of career.

He told the board last week there is no guarantee Farmington would be approved for the cadaver lab but in looking for comparable programs at other schools, Williams said this type of program is found more at the college level.

"It is not common for high schools to be able to experience a lab like this," Williams said.

Bentonville, Cabot and Lakeside schools are large high schools in Arkansas that have participated in the program.

Law said he believes Farmington is a progressive school district and pursuing this program would be a "progressive new component" to the high school's education.

"I think it's worthy of us looking into it," Law said.

Williams said by email the school would have to apply each time to bring the cadaver lab to Farmington. Another idea is to apply for it in the future and invite other schools to bring their students to also experience the program.

