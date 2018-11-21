MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove players celebrate a fumble recovery during the junior high game against Gravette on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The junior Tigers posted a 34-0 shutout. Prairie Grove also defeated Pea Ridge, 28-20, on Oct. 11, 2018.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A nip and tuck junior high football battle contest went in Prairie Grove's favor Thursday, Oct. 11, with the junior Tigers holding on for a 28-20 win.

Prairie Grove jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime, but had to withstand a Pea Ridge rally that made things interesting down the stretch. Ethan Miller scored three touchdowns on runs of 67, 64, and 6 yards; and Asher Sam added a fourth on a 44-yard carry. Paytin Higgins kicked all four extra-points, which became a factor in the fourth quarter.

"We went up 28-7 in the third, then they scored twice in the fourth quarter," said Prairie Grove head junior high coach John Elder. "It was a big game. The kids, they played hard, fought hard the whole game. It was a great battle. We jumped out on them pretty quick and the fourth quarter they kind of came back."

Pea Ridge scored in the fourth on a 72-yard touchdown run, then recovered an onside kick and drove for another score on a 34-yard pass play. Prairie Grove staunched some of the momentum Pea Ridge was building by denying a 2-point conversion that would have pulled the junior Blackhawks within six.

"It was kind of nip and tuck right there," Elder said. "They tried another onside kick. We got it that time and then we were able to run the clock out and preserve a win right there."

Miller ripped off a long touchdown run on the second play of the game and later scored on another big run. Matthew Velasco caught a pass from Higgins to convert a first down in a key situation to keep another scoring drive alive.

"Asher Sam really had a breakout night and did great," Elder said. "He had a big run for a touchdown and lot of other big runs."

The junior Tigers romped to a 4-touchdown halftime lead on their way to dishing out a 34-0 loss to visiting Gravette on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

Quarterback Higgins completed a pair of long touchdown passes in the first half and Miller galloped 89 yards to the house after Gravette pinned the junior Tigers deep with a punt on its opening possession of the game. Elder said the passing game has been sharp and the running and passing options complement each other.

"Paytin's doing a really good job of passing the ball and our line is giving good protection," Elder said. "Our guys are catching the ball well. It's come on here in the middle of the season and late. I've been really pleased with our passing game and it's helped open up our running game more. Our running game, everybody kind of bites on the run, then our passing game comes open a lot better."

Landon Semrad capped the scoring with a touchdown run for Prairie Grove in the third quarter.

"We got Elkins and Gentry left, those are both games on our side," Elder said. "Those are big games we need to win. There's a chance if we play well, if we're fortunate to be able to win those games, we could maybe see a rematch with Shiloh (for the conference championship) in week 10."

