LINCOLN -- Lincoln achieved a major win for the junior high team on Sept. 13, 2018, over Subiaco Academy by a 42-6 score.

The junior Wolves jumped ahead early and dominated the first quarter. Caleb Mathews scored on a 40-yard touchdown run. Rafael Regalado converted a 2-point run to put the junior Wolves up 8-0.

On Subiaco's ensuing possession, Dakota Christianson recorded two tackles for losses. When the junior Wolves switched from defense to offense, Matthews ripped off a 20-yard run. He capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, then Lincoln quarterback Devonte Holmes threw complete to Ashtin Lankford for 2-point conversion and Lincoln led 16-0.

Subiaco turned the ball over on downs and before the Trojans could catch their breath, Lincoln was in the end zone again on Mathews' 25-yard rushing touchdown to take a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

As the second period began, Mathews raced through the Trojan defense for a 38-yard touchdown extending the lead to 28-0. The junior Wolves played inspired defense. Both Holmes and Layne Sellers recorded tackles for losses causing yet another Subiaco turnover on downs.

Lincoln brought out the offense and went to the air with Holmes throwing to Brodey Bowen for 15 yards. Mathews and Sellers each contributed 7-yard rushes but the drive ended with an interception by Subiaco. At the end of the half, Dakota Christianson made a tackle for loss causing Subiaco to lose possesion on downs, but the half ended before Lincoln could move the ball.

The junior Wolves wasted little time in scoring as they opened the second half with more aerial yardage. Holmes passed to Rafael Regalado for 12 yards and followed that up by finding Regalado for 34-yard touchdown pass play. The 2-point attempt was no good, but Lincoln held a 36-0 advantage on the scoreboard.

The Trojans overcame another Christianson tackle for loss on the next drive which concluded with the Subiaco quarterback rushing for 21-yard touchdown to make the score, 36-6, in Lincoln's favor.

The junior Wolves added one more scoring drive. Mathews carried for 28 and 10 yards, then Holmes completed a pass to Regalado for 12 yards. Sellers' 5-yard touchdown run polished off the drive. The 2-point try failed, but Lincoln had a big lead of 42-6 at the end of the third quarter. There was no scoring in the fourth.

Sports on 11/21/2018