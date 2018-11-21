GREEN FOREST -- West Fork built a 16-point advantage then had to hold off a late Lincoln charge during a girls basketball game won by the Lady Tigers, 53-47.

The 3A-1 West opponents met in the consolation game on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 during the Queens of the Court tournament hosted by Green Forest. West Fork defeated Bergman, 44-36, in the first-round of the tournament, then lost by a lopsided margin, 51-19, to eventual tournament champion, Berryville, in the quarterfinals. West Fork beat Omaha, 52-43, in a loser-out game to reach the consolation.

Lincoln began the tournament with a 45-35 win over Omaha, then lost 50-49 to Pea Ridge, eventual tournament runner-up, in the quarterfinals. The Lady Wolves rebounded with a 43-34 loser-out win over Bergman to reach the consolation game.

A pair of blocked shots by Robin Kirk (12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal) helped Lincoln's offensive surge, which got underway with Jessica Goldman's steal when she anticipated a pass to the wing. The Lincoln senior took the ball all the way for a layup to begin a 13-3 Lady Wolf run to conclude the contest.

Kyli Jenkins (10 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block) hit a 3-pointer for Lincoln. Then Kirk passed out of the high post to a spotted up Libby Calico, who drilled her third 3-pointer of the game from the right wing narrowing West Fork's lead to 50-42 concluding 8 straight Lincoln points.

West Fork broke the run with a free throw before Kirk's second rejection, which she rebounded, and led to another trifecta from Jenkins cutting West Fork's lead to 53-45 late in the fourth before Lincoln finally ran out of time.

Calico hit a trey to put Lincoln ahead, 9-6, early; but much of the game the Lady Wolves fought an uphill battle. Averi Massey turned a steal into an assist by finding Kirk going to the bucket to pull Lincoln within, 23-18, in the second quarter. Calico connected again from long range on a pass out of the post by Kirk to stay within, 29-26

West Fork put 26 points on the scoreboard in the period taking a 32-26 halftime lead with Lincoln countering with 17 points in the second. West Fork tacked on another 18 in the third to push the margin to 50-34.

West Fork 53, Lincoln 47

West Fork^6^26^18^3 -- 53

Lincoln^9^17^8^13 -- 47

West Fork (1-0, 0-0): Individual scoring totals not available.

Lincoln (2-2): Robin Kirk 12, Kyli Jenkins 10, Libby Calico 9, Jessica Goldman 4, Tana Ortiz 4, Abby Goldman 3, Kinley Webb 3, Averi Massey 2.

