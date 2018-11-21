Lincoln School Board has decided to go a different route for a new agriculture barn for the high school, according to Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District.

Instead of going through the district's construction manager to build the project, the Board decided at its Nov. 12 meeting to seek its own bids. Spears said the district hopes it can build it for less through a hard bid process.

The school will submit the building plans for approval by the Arkansas Department of Education. When the plans are approved, Lincoln will proceed with the next step.

The preliminary cost for a new agriculture barn was $756,000 in September, not including costs for furnishings, equipment, site work, architectural and engineering fees. School Board members met in work sessions to scale back the project and a new estimated cost of $617,000 was submitted to the board in October.

"We hope to do it for a lot less," Spears said. "That was too much money for a barn."

The district's goal is to have the building ready by Aug. 1 in time for the 2018-19 school year.

"I think that's doable," Spears added.

The district's construction manager is Milestone Construction Co., and its architectural firm for local projects is WER Architects of Fayetteville.

