FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board approved a $193,000 bid last week for a new scoreboard at Cardinal Stadium, as well as a smaller scoreboard and play clocks for the fieldhouse and indoor facility.

"This will be a top of the line scoreboard to match a top of the line facility," Bryan Law, superintendent of schools, told the School Board on Nov. 12.

The scoreboard and other items will come from Rainey Electronics of Little Rock.

Law thanked Brad Blew, athletic director, for his efforts on the scoreboard bid and in raising money from sponsorships to help pay for the scoreboard and other costs related to the facility.

After the meeting, Blew said he has commitments of about $400,000 from businesses, organizations and others. Some donations are paid in full and other contributions will be paid out over a 10-year commitment, Blew said.

"Anything we get goes right back into the facility," Blew said.

The new stadium scoreboard will have four columns, with the bottom of the board 16 feet above the ground. The scoreboard will have a video screen that is 10 feet by 32 feet. The plan is for the football team to run on the field under the scoreboard.

"It will be a showstopper," Blew said.

Law said the scoreboard is the last major item to be approved for Phase 3 of the high school. It was bid separately from the construction contract so that the school could sell advertising to place on the scoreboard.

As has been its tradition for several years, the Board approved a $1,000 Christmas bonus for certified employees and a 2.42-percent bonus for classified staff. The total for the bonuses and benefits will be $298,482, according to Mandy Uher, district treasurer.

The Board also approved a recommendation from Law and Uher to open three certificate of deposit accounts with $2 million each to earn interest on money in the capital improvement fund.

Uher said she talked to five banks and Simmons Bank gave the best interest rate. The Board approved a one-month CD with an interest rate of 2.11 percent, a three-month CD with a 2.23 percent interest rate, and a six-month CD with a 2.38 percent interest rate.

The three CDs will generate about $40,000 in interest that will be used to help purchase equipment for the new track and other items, such as office equipment, security cameras and weight equipment.

In addition, the Board gave its approval for Folsom Elementary School to pursue an EAST Lab grant. Folsom already has a computer lab and a STEAM lab (science, technology, engineer, arts and math) for its students. If it is approved, the school will receive a $150,000 grant to purchase equipment and technology for the lab. Farmington's cost would be $25,000.

Folsom teacher Liz Law was recognized as the recipient of the Sam's Above and Beyond Award for November. She received a $100 gift card from Sam's Furniture.

General News on 11/21/2018