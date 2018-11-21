When Wanda Brakebill phoned, I said, "I am supposed to call you today, you don't call me on your anniversary." She said she knew I would call, so she wanted to let me know that their land-line, T.V., etc., were not working because of wild fires between their place and Los Angeles. She didn't want me to call and be worried because they didn't answer. So far, they are O.K., the fires are not near them as before.

Seeing the devastation of those wild fires, deadly storms, etc., in so many other places, makes us aware of the many things we daily take for granted.

This thought was brought out twice in the annual Veterans Day assembly in the Farmington High School Friday. Guest speaker Veteran Marshall Kennedy made the point, and later Assistant Principal Clayton Williams did the same. The school vocal choir sang "America." The posting of the different Service Flags ended with that of the MIA-POW, when it was so respectfully quiet, one wondered if everyone was holding their breath. The assembly ended the school band playing TAPS.

We have been honored with invitations to this assembly for some years. This year because of circumstances we didn't attend, but we were able to enjoy it by computer.

Time for a little humor-

A proofreader shared with his co-workers this illustration how writing can skew based on gender: The professor wrote on the blackboard, "Woman without her man is nothing." The students were then told to insert the proper pronunciation. The men wrote, "Woman, without her man is nothing." The women wrote, Woman! without her, man is nothing!"

Happy birthday to Judy Bradley, Bill Wright, Carolyn Umberson, Sharon Luginbuel, Lacy Davis, Christine Rogers, Wayne Caswell, Lorene Schooler, Venus Pertubal, Kelly Bradley, David Bush, Joshua King, Vince Wofford, Billy Bradley, Jim Morris, Tubby Shannon, Joe Bradley.

Happy years, all and Happy, thankful, Thanksgiving to all.

Community on 11/21/2018