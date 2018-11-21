COURTESY PHOTO Justin Flumm with the city of Prairie Grove conducts flow tests of Prairie Grove's water lines last week.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The city of Prairie Grove and the engineering firm Olsson Associates conducted flow tests and water pressure tests last week of the city's water system.

Larry Oelrich, director of the city's administrative services and public works department, said the field measurements taken will be compared to the computer model of the water system to make sure the city has accurate readings.

The city's present hydraulic model is about 13 years old, Oelrich said, and it's time for a new model.

The field tests are part of a contract the city has with Olsson Associates to evaluate and update hydraulic modeling for the city's water system, update mapping, complete a long-range planning analysis and evaluate line issues in the south side of the City.

The engineering firm also is evaluating the city's needs for a new water storage tank to determine a site and size for a new tank and when the city will need one. Prairie Grove now has two storage tanks, one built in 1976 and the other in 1996.

Oelrich said city officials believe Prairie Grove will need a new water storage tank in four or five years.

The city continues to get complaints off and on from residents about brown water and Oelrich said data from the flow tests, water pressure tests and other work by Olsson will all provide pieces of a puzzle to try to solve brown water issues.

He said he thought the water department would receive many calls about brown water during the flow testing but the calls were not too bad. The city received eight calls on the first day and three calls on the second day. In each case, he said the city sent out employees to flush the lines.

Oelrich addressed complaints about brown water and posts on social media about brown water during a meeting back in January. He gave a presentation at the January City Council meeting to discuss water quality, why tap water may be brown, what the city is doing about it and plans for the future.

At that meeting, Oelrich said the city believes most of Prairie Grove's problems are the result of rust deposits inside water lines breaking loose because of increased water flow. Water flow can increase because of water leaks, when fire hydrants are opened and during heavy water demand.

Last week, Oelrich said brown water issues are not widespread and only affect a small area of town. He added that he believes determining a solution will require a combination of actions, not just one thing.

The city has fixed some problems but sometimes fixing one area creates issues in another area, he said.

The next step probably will be replacing water lines but timing on that depends on money.

"We may never find the magic bullet," he said. "We have miles and miles of underground pipes."

