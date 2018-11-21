PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board last week approved two architectural firms as its top picks to design a new seventh- and eighth-grade junior high building.

The two firms, along with others, made presentations to the School Board during a work session earlier this month.

The Board's top choice is Architecture Plus Inc. of Fort Smith. If negotiations do not work out with Architecture Plus, the second choice is BiLD Architects of Fayetteville.

Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools, said Architecture Plus will submit a draft contract and discussions will proceed from there. Prairie Grove School Board will have to approve a final contract.

The district has submitted a request to the Arkansas Department of Education for partnership funds to build a new school but will not receive an answer on its application until May 2019. School officials want to have an architectural firm in place if the state approves the partnership money.

Prairie Grove has used Architecture Plus to help with its campus sidewalk projects.

According to its website, the firm has worked on many school projects including Alma High School basketball arena, Cavanaugh Elementary School, Charleston High School, Cossatot River High School and Lavaca High School. Other school projects are additions to many schools in the area.

Two teachers were recognized at the Nov. 12 meeting. Middle School teacher Suzanne Carlton received the Above and Beyond Award from Sam's Furniture, along with a $100 store gift certificate.

Elementary School teacher Vicki Barker received a $500 gift card from Arvest Bank to be used in her classroom.

The School Board went into executive session for its quarterly evaluation of the superintendent's position. No action was taken afterward in public.

