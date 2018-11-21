PRAIRIE GROVE

Two 15-year-old girls of Prairie Grove were cited Nov. 9 in connection with possession of alcohol by a minor.

Rick Rogers, 59, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 10 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Howard, 37, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 10 in connection with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bailey Taylor, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 11 in connection with DWI, carrying a weapon, open container.

Larry Neyland, 34, of Little Rock, was arrested Nov. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Clayton Smith, 56, of Van Buren, was arrested Nov. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Toni Clark, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eric Oliver, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Corey Houston, 33, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jerrod Hayes, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jared Smith, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

