MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Nick Pohlman jumps center against Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE -- Prairie Grove lost its season-opener in boys basketball, 43-29, at Huntsville Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2018.

Huntsville's long-established tradition of teaching the post game proved the difference as the Eagles made half a dozen shots in the paint off post moves. The Tigers got some looks in the paint and around the basket, too; yet didn't appear nearly as comfortable playing with their back to the basket.

Senior post James Millwood coming off Friday's football playoff 35-26 loss at Lonoke suited up but didn't check in. Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston said before the game he didn't plan to insert Millwood yet is thankful to have the 6-3 center available.

The Tigers did get some layups from their big men: Alex Edmiston, 8; Nick Pohlman, 5; and Blake Gardner, 4; when they worked the ball around and passed over the top. Sharpshooter Riley Rhodes scored 8 points hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

Beau Whelchel scored 15 points for Huntsville with Kent Mayes joining him in double figures with 12.

Huntsville 43, Prairie Grove 29

Prairie Grove^5^6^6^12 -- 29

Huntsville^10^10^15^8 -- 43

Prairie Grove (0-1, 0-0): Alex Edmiston 4 0-0 8, Riley Rhodes 3 0-0 8, Nick Pohlman 2 1-2 5, Blake Gardner 2 0-0 4, John Mayers 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 1-2 29.

Huntsville (1-1, 0-0): Beau Whelchel 5 5-6 15, Kent Mayes 4 3-4 12, Marpin Bokbwij 2 2-2 6, Clint Eaton 2 0-0 4, Kyle Garrison 2 0-0 4, Clint Eaton 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-12 43.

3-point goals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Rhodes 2, Mayers). Huntsville 1 (Mayes).

Fouls -- Prairie Grove 14. Huntsville 9.

