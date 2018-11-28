FILE PHOTO Confederate soldiers stand their ground during the 154th anniversary of the Battle of Prairie Grove, held two years ago in 2016. Hundreds of reenactors are expected to participate in the Civil War battle reenactment this weekend. The actual battle will be held 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The roar of cannons and musketry will once again disturb the peaceful Prairie Grove ridge and valley on Saturday and Sunday when Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park hosts a re-enactment remembering the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Prairie Grove.

The battle, fought on Dec. 7, 1862, saw about 22,000 soldiers fighting most of the day, with about 2,700 killed, wounded or missing.

Hundreds of Civil War re-enactors will camp out, drill and fight mock battles at 1 p.m. both days. Spectator lines along the battle areas will open at noon each day.

In addition to the battle there will be other activities throughout the park. Following the battle, surgeons will perform medical demonstrations at hospitals in their respective camps. Visitors can explore military and civilian camps and learn about the activities of women on the home front at the Morrow House, Latta House and kitchen.

"Sutler's Row" will feature dealers with reproduction Civil War era clothing, equipment, weapons and other items. Food vendors will be on hand providing options for dining.

At Hindman Hall, visitors can view an array of exhibits about the battle and browse through the park gift shop. Hindman Hall will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Admission is free to the event. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

General News on 11/28/2018