FARMINGTON -- The city's 2019 general fund budget includes two new positions in the police department, two full-time firefighter positions and reserve money to expand the police department and public library.

Farmington City Council approved a $4.1 million general fund budget at its Nov. 19 meeting. The 2019 budget is up by $1.26 million over this year's budget but that includes $500,000 from reserves for the police station expansion and $200,000 from reserves for the library expansion.

General Fund 2018 Budget Administration: $919,300 Animal Control: $77,100 Building Department: $95,000 Fire Department: $553,570 Court: $103,900 Police Department: $1,905,269 Library: $244,000 Parks: $287,774 TOTAL: $4,185,913 Source: City of Farmington

The general fund increase is 43 percent from 2018 to 2019 including the reserve funds; otherwise, the city's budget shows a 19-percent increase over 2018.

In discussing needs with police and fire officials, Mayor Ernie Penn said he believed it was important to go ahead and add more positions to the police and fire departments.

"Commitments to public safety, those are dollars well spent," Penn said. "We're excited about the commitment we can make to our police and fire departments."

Penn outlines the highlights and changes in the budget in a memo to City Council members, noting his philosophy has always been to budget conservatively for income and control operating expenses.

Over the past 10 years, the city's revenue has grown by 288 percent and the city has been able to place money in reserves each year, Penn writes. The city presently has about $4.4 million in reserves: $2.3 million in the general fund reserve account and $2.1 million in an account with Bank of the Ozarks with a higher interest rate.

"I am very proud of the financial stability of the city," Penn stated. "Our city continues to experience growth in the residential and commercial areas. We must continue to provide the services that our citizens will require now and in the future."

Two additional firefighters will allow the fire department to become a full-time station with two firefighters on duty 24 hours, seven days a week, Penn said. Two more police officers will give the department a more visible presence in the community and increase safety standards.

Other budget changes include a 3 percent cost-of-living raise for all employees, except elected officials, for $50,249. For 2019, the city will pay $1.67 million for employee salaries (not including benefits), according to Melissa McCarville, city business manager.

The police department will purchase two new vehicles, instead of the customary one vehicle per year, for $56,000. The city will add another new position to work in the street and parks departments.

For 2019, the city projects to receive $4.2 million in revenue, compared to $3.1 million in the 2018 budget.

The biggest jump in revenue projected for 2019 comes from the city sales tax. In 2018, the city budgeted to receive $850,000 from the city sales tax. Through October, the city has taken in more than $1 million. For 2019, the city projects to take in $1.1 million from the sales tax, which Penn considers a conservative estimate.

The city of Farmington collects a 2-percent local sales tax. Of this, 1.5-percent goes to the general fund and .50-percent is dedicated to paying off debt for the street bond fund and parks bond fund.

Other revenue for 2019 includes $415,000 from county turnback funds, $375,000 from franchise fees, $1.1 million from the county sales tax and $95,000 from state turnback funds. Projected revenue also includes transferring $700,000 from reserves for the police and library expansion projects.

The budget for the Street Fund increases from $552,700 in 2018 to $728,600 in 2019, a 31-percent increase. Expenses include $300,000 for street repairs, which will come from street fund reserves, $185,000 for payroll, $150,400 for street lights and $30,000 for engineering fees.

General News on 11/28/2018