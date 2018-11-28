LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council unanimously approved a new sign ordinance at its meeting last week, and a chart in the ordinance shows what is allowed in the different zoning designations in the city limits.

From the chart, those interested in installing signs at their homes, businesses or developments can look further into the ordinance to find specific restrictions and instructions for each type of sign and how many signs are allowed.

Certain signs are allowed in every district, such as government signs, street numbers, flags, construction signs and traffic control signs.

Temporary signs that are allowed include banners, election signs, for sale signs, signs for new business openings and signs during holiday periods.

The ordinance also has pull-out pages on the regulations for each type of sign. City staff will be able to hand developers or residents the page that spells out requirements for the type of sign they would like to install.

Some of the signs addressed in the ordinance include awning signs, canopy signs, digital signs, monument signs, sandwich board signs and shingle signs.

A shingle sign, for example, is described as a small projecting sign that hangs from a bracket or support and is located over or near a building entrance. It is allowed in business zones and allowed as a conditional use in residential zones. The maximum size area for a shingle sign is 9 square feet with a maximum height of three feet.

The ordinance requires a sign permit prior to the display and erection of any sign, except authorized signs and official notices.

In other action, the Council approved longevity bonuses for city employees to be paid Dec. 7. Those with less than one year on the Council will receive $300; 1-4 years, $600; and five or more years, $,1000. Part-time employees receive either $75, $150 or $300, depending on time. Total paid out will be $19,450.

The Council packet included a 2019 city budget draft, and City Business Manager Rhonda Hulse asked Council members to look over the budgets to see if they had any questions. She said she still is making some adjustments to the draft.

Hulse said she has been meeting with department heads to discuss their needs and wish lists for next year.

Council member Johnny Stowers wanted to know if the city would be able to hire a sixth police officer in 2019.

Hulse told him, "I'm going to try really hard to get another officer in the budget. I'll see what I can do."

Rhonda Hulse said the 2019 budget will be on the Council's Dec. 18 meeting agenda.

Mayor Rob Hulse introduced Lincoln's new police chief, Kenneth Albright.

Albright made a brief statement: "I'm plugging along and trying to get it where it needs to be."

He said he is prioritizing his wish list to "see what we can do to get up that hill."

