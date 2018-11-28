LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Josh Nunn, playing Scrooge, is watching Tiny Tim and his family at Christmas. The Ghost of Christmas Present, played by Jace Bridges, watches Scrooge's reaction.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington High's theater department will open the holiday season with the play, "A Christmas Carol," Charles Dickens' story of the heartless Ebeneezer Scrooge who changes his outlook on life after he is visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve.

The play will be presented at the Performing Arts Center on Highway 170 at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children and are available the day of the performances. Doors open one hour before showtime.

Zac Perry, the high school's drama teacher, said 34 students are involved in the production, most on stage and a few behind the scenes. Students built and painted the set and are working sound and lights for the show.

The cast started work in September and has been practicing three or four times a week for two hours each time.

"They've been very dedicated," Perry said.

The theater department presented the musical "Beauty and the Beast" last spring and Perry said he wants to start a tradition of presenting a Christmas play or musical every year.

"This will be a tradition and something for the community to look forward to," Perry said.

His plan is to have two productions every year. The department will present another musical in the spring but he's not ready to announce which one yet.

Four of the main actors for "A Christmas Carol" are Josh Nunn, a junior playing Scrooge; Jace Bridges, a senior playing the Ghost of Christmas Present; Anna Bertorello, a junior playing the Ghost of Christmas Past; and Kolton Reeves, a senior who is the Ghost of Christmas Future, young Scrooge and Jacob Marley.

Nunn said he's loved playing Scrooge.

"I love playing a grumpy old man and then a happy man at the end," Nunn said.

He said playing the character of Scrooge drives home the lesson of how someone should live their life.

Bridges agreed with the lesson, saying "life has more worth than money."

Reeves said one of his favorite parts is where he's yelling at Scrooge and Scrooge is yelling at him.

All four students expressed their appreciation of Perry, saying he knows how to have fun with the cast but also keeps them focused.

"He gives everyone a chance," Bertorello said. "He involves everyone."

General News on 11/28/2018