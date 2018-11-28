Does any one remember the temperature being 18 degrees on Nov. 10? We have already had winter a month before winter begins on Dec 21.

Now December is here and it is National safe toys and gifts month, human rights, Spiritual literary, choose a summer camp, identity theft prevention and awareness, National drunk and drugged driving prevention, calendar awareness, and colorectal cancer awareness.

We also have Pearl Harbor remembrance Day, Dec. 7, when at 7:55 a. m., remember with a moment of silence, and a prayer for our Country and its leaders.

At that time in 1941, almost 2,400 Americans were killed and about 1,180 were injured when Japanese fighters bombed and sank 12 naval vessels and heavily damaged nine others. The Arizona lost 1,177 sailors and marines. Only about 340 of its crew survived. Other major installations on Oahu were also bombed. One of our life-long friends, and neighbors, Deward Cheatham, was a survivor.

There is now a visitor's center for the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial.

"May we always remember."

Life goes on, and a little humor helps each day. Here is some humor to go along with the sports reports.

"The University football coach walked into the locker room before a game, looked over to his star player and said, "I'm not supposed to let you play since you are failing math, but we need you to be there, so what I have to do is ask you a question and if you get it right, you can play." The player agreed, and the coach looked intently into his eyes and said, "Okay now, concentrate hard and tell me the answer to this. What is 2+2?" The player thought for a moment said, "Four?" The other players yelled, "Come on coach, give him another chance!"

Happy birthday to Denise Mounce, Amy White, Glen Braly, James Myers, Jesse King, Oleta Danforth, Dana Harrell, Henson Tittle.

Happy anniversary to Edwin and Janet Roy, Leon and Jeannine Tucker.

Happy years, all!

