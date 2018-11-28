LARA JO HIGHTOWER NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Fans of vintage Christmas items will have a lot to celebrate next weekend at the inaugural Holly Jolly Junk Ranch. New discoveries include live wreaths, poinsetta plants and make-and-take workshops.

Amy Daniels and Julie Speed had a good thing going. With five years of experience under their belts, the co-creators of The Junk Ranch -- Northwest Arkansas' largest open-air flea market, which happens in Prairie Grove each June and October -- had figured things out, knocked down some obstacles, perfected their game.

So, naturally, it was time to shake things up.

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. Early shopping is 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Nov. 30; general admission is 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 30 & 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 1. Cost is $5-$10. More info at thejunkranch.net

This year marks the first annual "Holly Jolly Junk Ranch," a spin-off flea market event honoring the holiday season. Daniels and Speed have thrown themselves into the whirlwind of producing another large show just two months after their last one.

"We've always thought a Christmas event would be a lot of fun," says Daniels in a rare spare moment. "But with it coming so quickly after our fall show, we just never have moved forward with it. This year, it just felt like the time was right."

The Christmas event will be slightly smaller than the typical Junk Ranch shows, with 45 "junkers, makers and artisans" in attendance.

"Expect to find vintage Christmas, handmade items and more," says Speed.

"This Junk Ranch will be more intimate, with a smaller footprint, but lots to see," says Junk Ranch original vendor Shara Stacks. "There will be lots of vintage Christmas, as well as items suitable for gift giving, with the addition of being able to shop after dark with twinkling Christmas lights and fun lit photo opportunities. I think people will be excited to see the fields in a different way."

Also new and exciting are workshops, offered by vendors, throughout the weekend. They include a greenery workshop given by The Back Porch's Amy Hyler; a sign-making class presented by The Rusted Daffodil; and a wreath tutorial by My Creative Itch Fix. Kids are welcome at the make-and-take station hosted by Ozark Mountain Reclaim, where they'll learn to make an ornament at Santa's Workshop -- and the man himself will be at the Ranch on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For times and costs of the workshops, see thejunkranch.net.

Stacks is well-known to Junk Ranch shoppers for her large supply of vintage Christmas goodies -- and she's even kicked it up a notch for the special holiday event.

"I love making new things out of vintage items," says Stacks. "I try to only use vintage supplies when I make Christmas items. I love finding an old Fisher-Price toy that has been loved to death, and turning it into a Christmas tabletop decoration. Old cars and trucks are fun to add pops of vintage in the back. I make ornament encrusted wreaths chock full of old wooden and plastic ornaments. I have tiny snow globe necklaces made out of vintage bottle brush trees and German glass glitter. If you can add some Christmas fun to it, I will do it!"

For Stacks, there's a certain magic to vintage Christmas.

"I love the glitter and the sparkle and the nostalgia of it all," she says. "When the tree is all decorated in vintage ornaments, it just makes my heart happy."

