MIKE ECKELS NWA NEWSPAPERS "It's mine!" "NO! IT"S MINE!!" are the words exchanged between a Lady Pioneer and Lady Wolf player as both fight for possession of a loose basketball during the Gentry-Lincoln basketball contest Nov. 19 in the gym a Lincoln High School. The battle for the ball occurred during the first round of the Lincoln Turkey Shoot Basketball Contest in Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- Day one of the Lincoln Turkey Shoot Invitational basketball tournament pitted the Gentry Lady Pioneers against Lincoln junior Lady Wolves in the opening game Nov.19 in the main gym at Lincoln High School.

This is the fist year for the Turkey Shoot and organizers hope this years tournament will be the precursor to an annual event that will draw more area teams in this small Northwest Arkansas area high school.

Right from the start the Lincoln Junior Varsity was in for an uphill battle as the Lady Pioneers hit the floor run scoring six unanswered points in the first 30 seconds of the contest. The Gentry Lady Pioneers' defense held the Lady Wolves to only five points in the first eight minutes of the game. By the start of the second quarter, the Lady Pioneers amassed a 21 point lead.

Lincoln caught its second wind and managed to hold the Lady Pioneers to 11 points. But they could not take advantage of this on the boards adding 14 points to trail Gentry 37-19 at the half.

Gentry regrouped at the beginning of the second half and pulled out in front of the Lady Wolves JV. 31 holding them once again to only 4 points in the third quarter.

When the final buzzer sounded the Gentry Lady Pioneers had its first victory of the tournament 67-31 over the Lincoln Lady Wolves JV advancing to the winners bracket on Nov. 20.

Leading the scoring drive for Gentry was Ariel Nix with 12 followed by Emily Toland with 11 and Jaiden Jarnagan with eight.

Sports on 11/28/2018