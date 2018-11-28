MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Jasmine Wynos, shown driving to the basket against Siloam Springs, scored 23 points during the Lady Tigers' 76-68 win over Greenland on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.

GREENLAND -- Basketball games can come down to who survives foul trouble and who can make free throws.

That's what happened Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 when Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud took his Lady Tigers (2-0) to compete with his hometown of Greenland (3-2) with Prairie Grove winning a high-scoring back-and-forth affair 76-68. The girls basketball game became a classic showcase of Froud matching wits against his high school coach, Alan Barton, of Greenland.

Greenland coach Alan Barton wasn't pleased with his team's defense, but Prairie Grove's defense wasn't exactly outstanding. Both teams shot 67 percent from the field.

"They wanted to press and a lot of teams think they can press us because they think we're down. We have two girls (center Fiona Wilson and point guard Destiny Jackson) that can break a press and that's clear in this game, too," Barton said, speaking after a 66-49 loss to Farmington Nov. 23.

"As long as you have two girls that can handle the ball, but they want to make it a racing game," Barton said. "Prairie Grove, Farmington, Har-Ber, these aren't conference games. We're going to play people that will make us better and that's all we can ask for. It was an up-and-down game, no defense, all offense. The crowd loved it, but the two coaches hated it."

Both teams have heavy hitters, girls who can put the ball in the hoop on a regular basis. As a result of that offensive firepower both teams suffered foul trouble.

Froud noted Prairie Grove star Emily Grant was in foul trouble throughout the contest and didn't play her usual number of minutes among a six girl rotation. While Grant was held to 8 points, her teammates picked up their scoring.

Sophomore center Jasmine Wynos played stalwart in the paint, scoring 23 points while taking just 10 shots. She made 6 fields goals including 1-of-2 from 3-point range and went 10-of-14 at the foul line. Wynos added 15 rebounds and 3 steals, but she had plenty of help. Lexie Madewell (18) and Larisha Crawford (17) combined for 35 points. Grant added 9 and Jordan Sugg made 3-of-4 shots for 7 points.

Wynos' play became a factor in getting Greenland's Wilson, who led all scorers with 30 points, in foul trouble.

"With three minutes to go Fiona gets her fifth foul and you could feel the whole gym go, "OK, Prairie Grove's going to win this game, and they won the game," Barton said.

Greenland made the Lady Tigers earn the victory. Greenland point guard Destiny Jackson scored 17. The Lady Pirates' downfall was due in part to 13-of-29 shooting at the free throw line while Prairie Grove finished 25-of-36. Greenland led 21-20 after one quarter before Prairie Grove took a 39-37 halftime lead, then held off Greenland in the second half.

"I like the way we're scoring right now," Froud said. "There's more mental things that I'm worried about than the effort part. The mental stuff that they know better that's what gets me as a coach frustrated. The mental stuff cause they know better, what we do in a mental aspect of it; and they have an ability. They are very unselfish girls, very good girls. They've got to get into game situations where I don't have to use my time-outs. We got five seniors and a sophomore out there. They've been in enough battles that they should know what to do."

Prairie Grove^20^19^17^20 -- 76

Greenland^21^16^13^18 -- 68

Prairie Grove (2-0, 0-0): Jasmine Wynos 6-10 10-14 23, Lexie Madewell 6-12 5-8 18, Larisha Crawford 5-15 4-5 17, Emily Grant 2-7 3-4 8, Jordan Sugg 3-4 0-1 7, Kaylee Elder 0-2 3-4 3, Mariah Halbert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 25-36 76.

Greenland (0-1, 0-0): Fiona Wilson 12 4-11 30, Destiny Jackson 7 5-13 19, Campbell Hill 4 0-0 8, Kaylee Wilson 2 2-3 6, Mercedes Fanning 1 0-0 3, Aubrey Campos 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 13-29 68.

3-point goals -- Prairie Grove 7-24 (Crawford 3-12, Grant 1-2, Wynos 1-2, Sugg 1-2, Madewell 1-4, Elder 0-2). Greenland -- 3 (Fiona Wilson 2, Fanning).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 32 (Wynos 15). Assists -- Prairie Grove 10 (Sugg 5). Steals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Wynos, Sugg, Halbert). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 14.

Sports on 11/28/2018