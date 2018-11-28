MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Jessica Goldman, shown making one of three consecutive 3-point shots at Westville, is a sharpshootinger forward on the Lady Wolves girls basketball team. Goldman scored 16 points during the Lady Wolves' 50-49 loss to Pea Ridge on Nov. 7, 2018 during the Queens of the Court girls basketball tournament hosted by Green Forest.

SPRINGDALE -- Greenland coach Alan Barton is more than a casual observer when it comes to evaluating Lincoln girls basketball.

Lincoln, which reverted to the 3A-1 West, beginning with this school year; now competes head-to-head against Greenland in league play which has been dominated by Greenland and Charleston in recent years.

"Charleston, state champion; Elkins is good; Lincoln's good, you know (Lincoln coach) Emilianne (Slammons) played for me; West Fork's good; Cedarville's good; so that's why we have the schedule (playing higher classification opponents) cause we know we have a tough conference and only four teams are allowed to go to regionals and we got to find a way to be one of those four," Barton said.

Barton is pleased to coach against Slammons, who played high school basketball for him at Greenland in the 3A-1.

"I am happy, I helped her get that spot," Barton said. "I know (Lincoln athletic director) Deon (Birkes) and Deon talked to me about her, and I thought she'd be good for there."

Speaking Nov. 23 at the Slim Chickens' Classic tournament hosted by Har-Ber High in Springdale, Barton acknowledged that although Greenland and Lincoln won't meet on the basketball court until January, he isn't taking anything for granted aware his former player will be motivated although in his eyes she is already proving herself.

"The culture is changing with her. She's different than (former Lincoln head coach and current athletic director) Deon Birkes, but basically she loves kids and she loves the game of basketball," Barton said. "They are slowly getting to the way she wants to play and they're showing it. They won their (Turkeyshoot) tournament and they did well at the Queens of the Court (tournament hosted by Green Forest) -- so Emilianne; we won't overlook Emilianne, that's for sure."

Pea Ridge trailed the Lady Wolves through most of the contest before a fourth-quarter rally nipped Lincoln by a point in the Green Forest tournament quarterfinal on Nov. 7, 2018.

Libby Calico made 7 total 3-pointers to lead Lincoln with 23 points. Senior forward Jessica Goldman added 16 points with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 1 block.

Pea Ridge senior Hollyn Davis came up with a pair of 3-pointers, a free throw and a field goal to score nine of the Lady Blackhawks' 16 points in the final period to spark the victory. Davis led the team with 18 for the game.

Lincoln started the game hot, jumping out to a 17-13 lead after one quarter. Four Lady Blackhawks got into the scoring column led by Davis' trey and field goal. Blakelee Winn popped in a goal and a pair of free throws with Gabby Adams and Maria Socha tossing in a single goal each for Pea Ridge.

Calico had a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Lady Wolves expanded their lead at the half by 7, outscoring Pea Ridge 14-12 in the second period to take a 31-25 advantage at the break. Aidan Dayberry led the Lady Blackhawk offense in the quarter with a pair of field goals, with Davis and Ravin Cawthon contributing lone shots. Socha added a pair of free throws with Winn adding another for Pea Ridge.

The tide began to turn in the third quarter as the Lady Blackhawks turned up their defense and limited Lincoln to just 6 points. Adams led the way with 4 points, with Davis, Winn and Socha each scoring a pair as the Lady Blackhawks shrank the deficit to 37-34.

Calico added two more 3-pointers in the fourth for half of Lincoln's dozen points, but Davis' hot hand in the fourth for Pea Ridge was complemented by Adams who scored 5 points. Socha hit the other Lady Blackhawk field goal, proving just enough offense for Pea Ridge to edge Lincoln, their former conference rival, 50-49.

Pea Ridge 50, Lincoln 49

Pea Ridge^13^12^15^10 -- 50

Lincoln^17^14^6^12 -- 49

Pea Ridge (1-0): Hollyn Davis 18, Gabby Adams 11, Maria Socha 8, Blakelee Winn 7, Aidan Dayberry 4, Ravin Cawthon 2.

Lincoln (0-1): Libby Calico 23, Jessica Goldman 16, Kyli Jenkins 4, Tana Ortiz 4, Robin Kirk 2.

Rebounds -- Pea Ridge 27, Lincoln 33. Assists -- Lincoln 11. Steals -- Lincoln 13. Blocks -- Pea Ridge 3, Lincoln 6.

Sports on 11/28/2018