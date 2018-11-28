NOTE: This article is part of a series looking back at Lincoln's 2018 football campaign in which the Wolves went 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the 4A-1 Conference to qualify for only the Wolves' fifth state playoff berth in school history.

LINCOLN -- Several things were overshadowed as Shiloh Christian opened up a 31-0 halftime lead at Lincoln on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

The Wolves' run defense limited Shiloh to its lowest total (25 runs for 83 yards, 3.3 average) since the Saints' season-opening, 54-38, loss to Texarkana on Aug 24. None of the Saints' other eight opponents held them below 100 yards rushing. Shiloh was successful on 1-of-5 onside kicks during the first half. Two kicks went out-of-bounds and Lincoln recovered twice.

Lincoln senior quarterback Caleb Lloyd did not have good numbers, completing 8-of-26 passes for 44 yards with no touchdowns and 3 interceptions, but two of his passes caught by senior wide receiver Sterling Morphis were waved off by the officials. Both were on the same drive.

With Lincoln trailing 17-0 Morphis caught a pass in-bounds on first-and-10 from Shiloh's 38, but was shoved out-of-bounds by the Saints. Two plays later Lloyd scrambled to the Saints' 25 and threw to Morphis on second down from the 24. The pass was caught as Lloyd ran into the end zone, but the Saints raised their hands to wave off the completion and the officials agreed. Lloyd was intercepted on fourth down.

Following the turnover, the first of four Lincoln suffered during the contest, Shiloh Christian increased its lead to 24-0 on Jaiden Henry's 3-yard run with 9:43 to go before intermission.

Henry replaced starter Eli Reece at quarterback for the rest of the half, but he came back out to start the third period. Reece was sacked by Lincoln sophomore defensive tackle Levi Wright. Shiloh Christian was able to sustain the drive and scored on Jaret Russ' 1-yard run with 3:28 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Lincoln sophomore quarterback Tyler Brewer led the Wolves to the end zone twice. With the Saints playing pass on fourth-and-10, Brewer handed off to tailback Cam Brown (10 rushes, 42 yards), who eluded a blitzing Saint in the backfield and ran 22 yards for a first down at Shiloh's 20. Brewer, who completed 5-of-6 passes for 46 yards, capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown toss to classmate Daytin Davis. The point-after kick failed, but Lincoln had the goose egg off the scoreboard, trailing 38-6 at the 8:08 mark of the fourth quarter.

Lincoln produced a second touchdown in the period even with a running clock in effect. Christian Sellers led the Wolves with 52 rushing yards on 4 carries. He was the workhorse on Lincoln's second scoring drive. On first down at the Wolf 47, Sellers received a handoff going left. He then planted a foot, pivoted and ran right. Dodging a defender in the backfield, Sellers crossed the 50 with good blocking. He was not hit until he reached Shiloh's 42 where he fell forward for an extra yard.

On fourth-and-1 from the 34, Sellers ran through a hole created off left tackle. He broke quickly into the secondary and scored standing up. Noe Avellaneda kicked the extra-point to make the final 38-13.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 38, LINCOLN 13

Shiloh Christian^17^14^7^0^--^38

Lincoln^0^0^0^13^--^13

First Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Pat Williams 25-yard field goal, 7:56.

Shiloh Christian -- Blake Thomson 64-yard pass from Eli Reece (Pat Williams kick), 5:17.

Shiloh Christian -- Jaiden Henry 4-yard pass from Eli Reece (Pat Williams kick), 2:05

Second Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Jaiden Henry 3-yard run (Pat Williams kick), 9:43.

Shiloh Christian -- Fumble recovery in end zone (Pat Williams kick), 0:52.

Third Quarter

Shiloh Christian -- Jaret Russ 1-yard run (Pat Williams kick), 3:28.

Fourth Quarter

Lincoln -- Daytin Davis 20-yard pass from Tyler Brewer (kick failed), 8:08.

Lincoln -- Christian Sellers 34-yard run (Noe Avellaneda kick), 1:35.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Shiloh Christian

Total offense^204^430

Rushes-yards^24-115^25-83

Passing yards^90^347

Rush average^6.6^3.3

Comp-Att-TD^Int^13-32-1-3^24-35-347-3-0

Third down^4-14^3-11

Turnovers^4^2

Fumbles lost^1^1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Christian Sellers 4-52, Cam Brown 10-42, Caleb Lloyd 5-20, Christian Crittenden 3-0.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Caleb Lloyd 8-26-44-0-3, Tyler Brewer 5-6-46-1-0.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Noe Avellaneda 7-37, Sterling Morphis 4-28, Daytin Davis 1-20, Levi Wright 1-5.

