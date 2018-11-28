PRAIRIE GROVE

Nathaniel Lowery, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Lay, 31, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Craig Hendrix, 27, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tracy McGuire, 46, of Bella Vista, was arrested Nov. 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Steven Woods, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ashley Mork, 21, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Clayton Davidage, 19, of Springfield, Ill., was arrested Nov. 17 in connection with DWI, minor in possession of alcohol, careless driving, littering.

Rachel Caprisecca, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 17 in connection with domestic battery third.

A 14-year-old juvenile male of Prairie Grove was cited Nov. 16 in connection with theft of property.

Brenna Oneal, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 17 in connection with DWI, theft by receiving.

Ronnie Martinez, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Richard Center, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with public intoxication, felony possession of controlled substance, schedule II.

Wayne Blevin, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance.

A 15-year-old juvenile male of Prairie Grove was cited Nov. 22 in connection with theft of property.

Beckey Ralston, 35, of Lincoln, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with aggravated assault.

